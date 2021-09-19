Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview Bristol Motor Speedway

Q. You don't feel you were raced very well by Kevin there.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Well, it's something he does all the time. He runs into your left side constantly at other tracks. Sometimes it does cut down your left side, other times it doesn't. Did it to me in Darlington a few weeks ago because he was tired of racing me.

Whether he did it on purpose doesn't matter. At some point you have to draw a line. I don't care who he is or how long he's been doing it, I'm going to stand up for myself and my team and we're going down the road.

Q. This happens a lot of places you said. Things like this typically happen at Bristol.

CHASE ELLIOTT: I just ran my line. I'm super happy for Kyle, man. He's had a heck of a year. He's a good dude. A great race car driver. Deserves his accomplishments, deserves his success.

I'm happy for Team Hendrick. Wish I could have got our Hooters Chevrolet in Victory Lane. But we'll try again next week.