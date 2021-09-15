DUDE Wipes Back with Alfredo at Bristol Motor Speedway

“I love racing at Bristol," said Alfredo. "There is no place like it and I'm really excited for my first night race in the Cup Series at the track. I love the DUDE Wipes Ford Mustang and it's cool they are on the car for this race. This is a special race for me in my career because it's one of the bigger races on the schedule."

Alfredo comes into Saturday night's race with finishes of 24th and 26th, respectively, in his last two races. But, more importantly, Alfredo feels those results have shown momentum.

“We are running much better now than a month ago," commented Alfredo. "We are just a few little things away from getting back into the top-20 and I think everyone can feel that on our team. Momentum is funny. You may not see the result, but you can see it on how we race on the track. We are running better now and we want to keep it up."

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.