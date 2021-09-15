­­ International Materials, Inc. Sponsors No. 78 NASCAR Cup Series Car

International Materials, Inc. (“IMI”) announces today a sponsorship with the No. 78 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang of Live Fast Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway driven by BJ McLeod.

An international leader in sourcing, shipping, and trading since 1987, International Materials, Inc. will make their stake in the motorsports industry after partnering with team owners BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft in Las Vegas for the South Point 400. With a focus on serving global needs of clients to over 60 countries through their South Florida headquarters and other global offices in Madrid, Dubai, Shanghai, Melbourne, Singapore, Bogota, and Hanoi, IMI has established themselves as the leading independent bulk raw material trading company in the world.

“It’s very thrilling to have International Materials, Inc. make their debut as a sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series with Live Fast Motorsports,” said team owner Matt Tifft. “There’s no denying the magnitude of having new partners with a brand-new race team, let alone being brand new to the sport, it’s a special and powerful relationship. We’re very pleased to be a part of their first sponsorship in sports, let alone the NASCAR industry.”

The speed and excitement of NASCAR is an extraordinary reflection of an exciting and challenging life. We at International Materials are pleased to bring our customers, friends, and family to experience the action in person with all the sights, sounds, and thrills! – International Materials, Inc. PR

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins on Sunday, September 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on NBCSN, Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM.

LFR PR