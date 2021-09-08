Golden Nugget Online Gaming UPS the Ante in Richmond

Anthony Alfredo’s No. 38 Ford Mustang will once again carry the Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) colors this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Visitors to GoldenNuggetSports.com in Virginia can enjoy mobile sports betting in the state with the launch of the Golden Nugget Sportsbook app coming soon. GNOG’s online sportsbook is also the home of their Golden Lines, featuring exclusive daily odds boosts and Notorious VIG promotions.

Alfredo continues to help familiarize GNOG to the passionate NASCAR fan base through social media promotion as well as carrying the patriotic Black and Gold Stars & Stripes scheme on the track and to the millions of NASCAR fans tuning into Saturday’s race.

“It’s great to have Golden Nugget back with us at Richmond,” said Alfredo. “I know they’re getting ready to unveil GoldenNuggetSports.com in the Virginias and we’re pumped to support that roll out. We have another opportunity on Saturday to do well for them on track and hopefully turn our luck around as we head into the last nine races of the year.”

For more information about Golden Nugget Online Gaming, visit GoldenNuggetSports.com ; or download the app, available on iOS, Android, and Google Play.

Saturday’s race will be televised live on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FRM PR