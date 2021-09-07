Tuesday, Sep 07

NCS: Kyle Busch Fined for Actions at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Sep 07
NCS: Kyle Busch Fined for Actions at Darlington NK Images

NASCAR fined driver Kyle Busch $50,000 for a safety violation that occurred Sunday night at Darlington Raceway. 

Busch in the No. 18 Toyota was involved in an incident with Austin Dillon in turn two on lap 125. As Busch went to the garage area with damage, he drove through a line of cones leading into the garage area at a considerable amount of speed and sent three or so individuals scattering.

On Tuesday morning, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller talked with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 about the incident.

“It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that,” said Miller. “It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

NASCAR holds meetings with photographers at various times throughout the race weekend. One thing constantly communicated at these meetings is the need to keep the head on a swivel at all times. That reminder also carries over to team members and media that work within the garage area.

