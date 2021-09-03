AdventHealth Joins Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation to Honor Cancer Heroes

AdventHealth joins The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) and The NASCAR Foundation as the presenting sponsor of the Honor a Cancer Hero online auction. Bidding launches today featuring teams competing in NASCAR’s four national series. It signifies the most extensive participation with more than 100 opportunities available for the second-annual event raising awareness for childhood and ovarian cancers.

During the auction, NASCAR fans can bid to have their cancer hero’s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s car during the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA Menards Series races at Kansas Speedway or during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway. The auction concludes on September 13.

“As many as one in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime according to the American Cancer Society. It is up to all of us to fund research to help find cures and improve treatments. AdventHealth is honored to be part of this fundraising effort, to celebrate cancer heroes and to provide cancer care that helps patients beat or manage cancer through groundbreaking research, innovative treatments, and whole-person care,” said David Banks, senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer for AdventHealth.

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others.

“We are honored to provide NASCAR fans this opportunity to celebrate those involved in the fight against cancer,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Whether honoring someone who has personally battled cancer, a medical provider, nurse, caregiver or other member of the all-important support system, what a remarkable way to recognize these heroes. And to partner with the NASCAR community, AdventHealth and MTJF makes this effort even more special.”

With September designated as childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month, the two foundations are teaming up to celebrate and support those champions who have overcome battles with cancer.

“We are so excited to launch this fundraising initiative for a second year,” said Sherry Pollex, founder of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. “There was an outpouring of support from NASCAR, drivers, teams, and fans from across the country last year. September is a special month for the MTJ Foundation in creating cancer awareness and we are hoping to raise the fundraising bar even higher this month. We are proud to partner with The NASCAR Foundation and AdventHealth to honor these cancer heroes.”

To learn more and to see a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero

