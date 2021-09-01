CP Compressors to Support Front Row Motorsports on Playoff Sunday

“It’s great to be able to represent CP Compressors and Chicago Pneumatic again this season,” said Alfredo. “Michael and Todd have both had success with CP Compressors on their cars and I think they’ll bring me good luck on Sunday in my first Southern 500.”

Chicago Pneumatic’s compressor division is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 – 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter the application, CP Compressors has a model for every operation.

“We are honored and excited to again partner with the Front Row Motorsports team and Anthony Alfredo,” said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors. “We look forward to working with the team and wish Anthony the best of luck on Sunday evening.”

Since their incorporation in 1901, Chicago Pneumatic has been at the forefront of mechanical and industrial engineering for more than 100 years. One of their early inventions was the world’s first impact wrench; a tool that today, is used daily in the field of motorsports. Since then, Chicago Pneumatic has gone on to assist in many American engineering marvels, including the Apollo space mission to the moon and the erection of the World Trade Center.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race begins at 6:00 p.m. on NBCSN.