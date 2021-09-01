Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Advance

With just two turns left in Saturday night's race at Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway, Daniel Suárez looked like he was about to challenge Ryan Blaney for the victory and earn a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

A few seconds later, Suárez and much of the remaining field were sitting in a crumpled heap on the backstretch as Blaney drove to victory lane.

It was disappointing to say the least, but Suárez points out this time last year the No. 99 Trackhouse team was merely a dream of founder Justin Marks.

Trackhouse has gone from a dream to battling for victory in just months.

Victory is still the number one goal in the 10 remaining races in the 2021 Cup Series season, according to Suárez.