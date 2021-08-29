RCR Post Race Report - Coke Zero Sugar 400

"It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride for us tonight in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We drove our butts off and made some good moves to get points in Stage 1 and Stage 2. We found ourselves in fourth place for a green-white-checkered finish here at Daytona, and that's exactly where I was when we won the Daytona 500 so I was feeling pretty good about it. Instead of a win, we wrecked. Looking back at it, I wish we could have been a little bit more patient. I probably would have stayed on the top line, but I had a run and they all kind of bobbled getting into Turn 3. I went with the No. 17 car just to see if we could have gotten all of the way to the front. The 42 left us at the line and our night was pretty much over there. After that, we were in the middle and had a big run, but the big one happened and we had no where to go. We fought hard. Two weeks in a row, we've had fast No. 3 Chevrolets. We just haven't gotten the finishes that we would like to have, but I'm very thankful that the good Lord took care of us tonight and we get to race at Darlington Raceway next week. It's unfortunate that we're not in the playoffs, but we gave it all we could."

-Austin Dillon