RCR Post Race Report - Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR Cup Series News
RCR Post Race Report - Coke Zero Sugar 400 NK Photography Photo
Austin Dillon Narrowly Misses NASCAR Playoffs Following Last-Lap Incident at Daytona International Speedway Despite Strong Run in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet
 
 
 
 
"It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride for us tonight in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We drove our butts off and made some good moves to get points in Stage 1 and Stage 2. We found ourselves in fourth place for a green-white-checkered finish here at Daytona, and that's exactly where I was when we won the Daytona 500 so I was feeling pretty good about it. Instead of a win, we wrecked. Looking back at it, I wish we could have been a little bit more patient. I probably would have stayed on the top line, but I had a run and they all kind of bobbled getting into Turn 3. I went with the No. 17 car just to see if we could have gotten all of the way to the front. The 42 left us at the line and our night was pretty much over there. After that, we were in the middle and had a big run, but the big one happened and we had no where to go. We fought hard. Two weeks in a row, we've had fast No. 3 Chevrolets. We just haven't gotten the finishes that we would like to have, but I'm very thankful that the good Lord took care of us tonight and we get to race at Darlington Raceway next week. It's unfortunate that we're not in the playoffs, but we gave it all we could."
 
-Austin Dillon
 
Tyler Reddick and the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Team Advance to the NASCAR Playoffs with Sixth-Place Finish at Daytona International Speedway
 
 
 
"It feels incredible to be in the NASCAR Playoffs. My emotions were shot as soon as we took the green on the last green-white-checkered. I can't even believe that we finished sixth. It was a lot coming through that last crash at the line and to make the Playoffs is a proud accomplish for our Richard Childress Racing team. I've gone to Homestead-Miami a couple times to race for a championship, which was a lot of fun and nerve wracking, but it is a rollercoaster to come to Daytona on the bubble. I almost felt helpless there when I ran into the back of someone and had all the issues we did coming to the checkered. Our Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen team never gave up and we made it through all the challenges. We are going to enjoy this moment, but the real work starts now. I can't wait to get to Darlington next week and start the Round of 16."
 
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

