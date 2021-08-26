FEVO named Social Ticketing Partner of NASCAR

NASCAR and FEVO, a leading e-commerce technology company reimagining the online shopping experience, announced a partnership today that will designate FEVO as a "Social Ticketing Partner of NASCAR". The wide-ranging agreement will span across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities.

FEVO will become a partner of NASCAR effective immediately and fans will be able to use FEVO to book tickets and experiences using the FEVO social cart throughout the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. Over the course of the partnership, NASCAR and FEVO will offer unique content and experiences for FEVO users at future NASCAR events.

"We're thrilled for our innovative partnership with FEVO, which will enable us to better connect with new fans through social-selling as well as group sales outreach," said Kari Gritton, NASCAR managing director of consumer strategy. "FEVO provides a frictionless online buying experience with a focus on the mobile-user, which is required for today's consumer."

The partnership designates FEVO as a social ticketing and group ticketing platform of NASCAR and includes FEVO sponsorship of the NASCAR Sales Academy as well as event activation at the 2021 NASCAR Kansas Speedway Playoff Race, the Hollywood Casino 400, and two additional future events.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with NASCAR and help optimize their amazing entertainment platform," said Ari Daie, CEO of FEVO. "We look forward to bringing in new groups of racing fans and improving the overall buying experience as fans plan for race day."

As part of the agreement, FEVO is now the first-ever sponsor of the NASCAR Sales Academy team.

For more information visit: www.fevo.com

