Wednesday, Aug 25

NCS: NBC to Preempt Daytona Race in Four Markets, How to View If Impacted Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Aug 25 28
NCS: NBC to Preempt Daytona Race in Four Markets, How to View If Impacted NK Images

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday, slated for a 7:00 p.m. ET. start, will present some television conflicts in four local NBC markets. 

A representative for NBC Sports told SpeedwayDigest.com Wednesday that it will show the race in 99% of its markets, while Washington D.C., Baltimore, Harrisburg and Roanoke/Lynchburg will have preseason NFL football coverage.

In the four markets showing preseason coverage, they will join the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona in progress at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fans living in the affected areas can watch the race flag-to-flag in its entirety on NBCSports.com or NBC Sports App via authentication. 

As always, fans can also listen to the race via MRN Radio or SiriusXM Ch. 90.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kaulig Racing Welcomes Goettl Air Conditioning for Coke Zero Sugar 400
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.