Following the team’s first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kaulig Racing is pleased to welcome Goettl (gEHt-uhl) Air Conditioning onboard the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

No stranger to the NASCAR Cup Series, Goettl will be the primary partner on Kaulig Racing’s part-time No. 16 entry piloted by Kaz Grala. Grala recently earned Kaulig Racing a sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year in the team’s third start of the 2021 NCS season.

“We are super excited to have Goettl join us at Daytona and couldn’t think of a better time to join us than right after our first NASCAR Cup Series win as a team!” Said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “The last time Kaz drove for us, he was close to a top-five finish, so we are hoping to build on that this weekend at the World Center of Racing.”

Goetll, a pioneer in the air conditioning and plumbing industry, has been one of the superior heating and cooling installation, repair and preventative services for over 80 years. From small repairs to full system overhauls, Goettl promises its customers quality and reliability.

“We made the final decision to partner with Kaulig Racing and Kaz Grala when my dog, Sadie, gave them 'the wheaten greetin' approval,” said Ken Goodrich, CEO of GOETTL Air Conditioning & Plumbing. “Kaulig Racing does things 'the right way, not the easy way' just like the perfectionists at Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing!”

The annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, August 28 at 7PM ET on NBC.