Speedy Cash Makes Return to Daytona International Speedway

Speedy Cash visited victory lane at the Daytona 500 in February as a partner of Michael McDowell. They are now ready to help Anthony Alfredo to his first NASCAR Cup Series win this Saturday night when the NASCAR Cup Series closes its regular season back at the Daytona International Speedway.

For Alfredo and the No. 38 Speedy Cash team, it’s a win-and-in scenario concerning their last opportunity to join the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Saturday night’s race is poised to be one of the most exciting races of the season with over a dozen drivers racing for the final berth into the playoffs.

“Speedy Cash has been our biggest partner this season and it’s great have them back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang at Daytona,” said Alfredo. “I want to go out and win this race. We’ve had so much bad luck, that we should have some good luck coming our way. It will be perfect to win on Saturday night and get our No. 38 team in the playoffs with Michael.”

“I think it’s going to be a wild race,” continued Alfredo. “There is so much on the line. We can potentially have our bad luck season turn into a top-16 or better season with just one win. That’s true for about 15 or 16 guys. So, the final few laps are going to be wild. If we can be there on the last lap, FRM has proven that we can win it.”

For Speedy Cash, the Daytona 500 provided their first win in the NASCAR Cup Series as an associate partner on the No. 34 Ford Mustang. They then powered Alfredo to his season-best finish at the Talladega Superspeedway in April. Alfredo has been mired in bad luck finishes since late June but can change all that on Saturday night.

Speedy Cash will return their familiar look and colors to the No. 38. Saturday night’s race will be televised live on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.SpeedyCash.com .