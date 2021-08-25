Wednesday, Aug 25

Suárez's Playoff Bid Rides on Daytona Victory

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Aug 25 38
Suárez&#039;s Playoff Bid Rides on Daytona Victory NK Photography Photo

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a simple goal for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Just win.

For Suárez to make the 16-driver, 10 race NASCAR playoffs, that begins Sept. 5 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, he needs to win Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

If recent history is any indication, he has a good shot at making that happen.

The Trackhouse Racing driver led two laps in his qualifying race for the Daytona 500 in February and ran second on the final lap at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April.

Suárez has led 30 laps in eight career starts at Daytona.

In addition to all that is on the line Saturday night, Suarez is going to play a role in helping race fans realize the physical demands of racing in Daytona.

Suárez will carry a Whoop Strap 3.0 during Saturday's race. NBC will broadcast the data during its coverage giving fans an idea of a driver's heart rate, calorie burn and a strain score.

He thinks it will give fans a new perspective on what driver's go through during a race. The NBC broadcast begins at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Track House PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Coke Zero 400 starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway Speedy Cash Makes Return to Daytona International Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.