Suárez's Playoff Bid Rides on Daytona Victory

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a simple goal for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Just win.

For Suárez to make the 16-driver, 10 race NASCAR playoffs, that begins Sept. 5 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, he needs to win Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

If recent history is any indication, he has a good shot at making that happen.

The Trackhouse Racing driver led two laps in his qualifying race for the Daytona 500 in February and ran second on the final lap at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April.