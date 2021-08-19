Joe Gibbs Racing and Auto-Owners Insurance Announce Sponsorship Extension

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Auto-Owners Insurance has signed a contract extension to continue serving as a primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Auto-Owners Insurance, one of the nation’s largest insurers writing more than five million policies annually, has been a longtime supporter of Truex dating back to 2016 and joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019. The combination has proved to be a winning one as Truex has wheeled the Auto-Owners Camry to multiple wins, including a dominant victory at Darlington Raceway earlier this season.

“I’m so thankful for Auto-Owners and what they have meant to me both on and off the track,” said Truex. “Everyone at Auto-Owners has treated me like family since day one and they continue to be a huge part of what we do at JGR and also with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. We’ve been able to do a lot of cool things with Auto-Owners over the years – whether it be the fundraisers or showcasing our foundation on the car and this year, they helped me check the Truck Series win off my bucket list. I’m excited to keep that going and hopefully bring them a lot more wins in the future.”

Auto-Owners is based in Lansing, Michigan and offers multiple lines of insurance, including life, home, auto and business to customers in 26 states. In addition to supporting Truex on the track, the company has also become a key partner supporting the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation through multiple initiatives such as “Ride With Martin”, a fundraising program started by Auto-Owners that allows company associates to have their names placed on the hood of Truex’s race car in exchange for a donation to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. This weekend at Michigan International Speedway, Truex’s Auto-Owners Camry will feature the names of 2,061 associates who contributed to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“Since we signed on in 2016, Martin has been an outstanding driver on the track, a tireless advocate for his foundation and a fantastic ambassador for the Auto-Owners brand,” said Jeff Tagsold, Auto-Owners Insurance Chairman and CEO. “His hard work, character and integrity exemplify our core values and we couldn’t be more proud to continue our partnership with him.”

The No. 19 team’s 2022 sponsor schedule will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR