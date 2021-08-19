Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Michigan Advance

Looking back at last weekend’s race at Indianapolis, you qualified on the front row, led laps and ran up front for most of the day. Talk a little about the improvement that continues for the No. 14 team. “It was really cool for me to lead laps at Indianapolis in a Cup race and run up front around guys that have won tons of races in the Cup Series. My rookie season has been trying, and NASCAR is a humbling sport. It’s hard to come into a rookie season with this no-practice deal but, at the same time, you come into a new series and you always kind of question yourself if you belong here or if you deserve to be here, if you can do it at this level. This year has been hard from a results standpoint and you second guess yourself along the way. You have your ups and downs and it’s in the downs that you get down and out, sometimes. But it’s good to go and have a run like that and give myself the confidence to know that I’m capable of doing this and I can run up front with these guys. We need to do it on a more consistent basis but, when we do it right and the car is good and we make good calls, we are capable.” Now we go from road course to a 2-mile speedway. Is there anything that can carry over to Michigan? “From a confidence standpoint, yes. If I do end up in front at Michigan, I know I can run with these guys. I don’t have a ton of experience racing Martin Truex Jr., or these other guys who run up front every week. I don’t know their tendencies in certain situations, what they do and how they race. Now, if we get up there, I understand a little more how they’re going to run the restarts and protect their line. The 550 (horsepower) package hasn’t been our strong suit, but it’s a big weekend for Ford and we want to perform well. So, like I’ve said before, if we can hit all those things right, we are capable of running up front and that’s what we’ll try to do.” TSC PR