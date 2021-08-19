Three-Time Daytona 500 Champion Denny Hamlin Announces Partnership with Shady Rays

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Shady Rays, an independent, American-owned sunglasses company that specializes in premium polarized shades. Hamlin now serves as an official Shady Rays brand ambassador for the fast-growing brand with a game-changing approach to outdoor eyewear.



“The Shady Rays ‘Live Hard’ mentality is a great fit with my everyday lifestyle on and off the race track,” said Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Plus, Shady Rays are just what I look for in my eyewear as their shades are stylish, comfortable, and tough.”



With 44 career NASCAR Cup Series victories, Hamlin is ranked in the top 20 in all-time career NASCAR Cup Series race wins and he is just one of six drivers to win three or more Daytona 500 races. Hamlin is currently second in the NASCAR Cup Series driver points for the 2021 season.



The partnership with Hamlin is not the sunglasses maker’s first foray into the sport. Shady Rays has been a race entitlement sponsor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and fellow NASCAR driver Aric Almirola is a brand ambassador.



“The timing was right to take another step in the sport of NASCAR and Denny Hamlin is the right personality for the brand,” said Shady Rays Founder Chris Ratterman. “Not only is Denny a future hall of famer in racing, but he’s a great leader off the race track with all the other things he is involved with, from race team ownership to golf.”



Shady Rays sunglasses are backed by a lifetime craftsmanship warranty and replacements if lost or broken. For more information on Shady Rays and its line of polarized shades, visit shadyrays.com.

DHR PR