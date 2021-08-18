Golden Nugget Online Gaming Ready for Race Debut

Anthony Alfredo will make his first start at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday in NASCAR Cup Series competition. He’ll do so with the new Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) partnership. It’s the first of two primary races for GNOG this season.

Alfredo will be helping to familiarize GNOG to the passionate NASCAR fan base through social media promotion as well as debuting the patriotic Black and Gold Stars & Stripes scheme on the track and to the millions of NASCAR fans tuning into Sunday’s race.

“It’s cool to help introduce an online gaming platform,” said Alfredo. “I’m an avid iRacer and I see the increasing popularity of iRacing. I know that online casino gaming and sportsbook with GoldenNuggetCasino.com will be just as popular. I think we’ll be able to introduce Golden Nugget Online Gaming to a lot of people and see a lot of success.”

“I’m really love the look of the car,” continued Alfredo. “We did a photoshoot a few weeks ago and the car just really shines with the black and gold scheme. It’s going to standout on the track. I think it’s going to give us some high roller luck, too. We’re in a bit of a slump and we are more than ready to get out of it.”

Alfredo comes into Michigan with one previous start at the track in the NASCAR Camping World Series in 2019, but an accident ended his race early.

Sunday’s race will be televised live on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.