No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Michigan Advance

How does having a win under your belt this year change your mindset heading into the race weekend? “It changes everything because now we are showing up to racetracks wanting to win versus having to win. There is a big difference in that. There is a lot of pressure when you show up to races and feel like your only shot is to have to win. We were that way for the last several months. To be able to pull off a clutch win like we did at New Hampshire, and to get that victory and now have the rest of the regular season going to racetracks with just the desire and want to win is a big change. It is nice. It makes it more fun to go to the track.” You’re officially locked into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. What does that mean to you after such a crazy year? “Man, if you look back at the year we have had, being in the NASCAR playoffs is everything. I relate not getting into the playoffs like not getting picked on a team to play pickup basketball when you’re back in school. You feel left out while everyone else is playing the game to win even though you know you’re good enough. To be so far back in the standings and finally capitalize in a must-win situation is a highlight of my career. We hope we’re peaking at the right time – especially since the first round hosts the 750 (horsepower) package, which seems to be some of our best tracks this year.” How crazy are the restarts at Michigan, and are they the best times to take advantage of someone? “I feel like restarts are definitely the time to gain or lose track position, so you have to be on offense and defense at the same time. Michigan is very wide and you want to be aggressive and go take spots away, but you can easily give up four or five spots that are really hard to get back once we get single file.” Some tracks are very line-sensitive on restarts. Is Michigan one of them? “Yes, Michigan is very line-sensitive on restarts. The outside lane is usually the dominant lane. The inside lane – the cars on the inside usually lose sideforce – they lose the air on the side of their car – and they are very loose down there in turns one and two on the restart. The outside lane usually has the momentum and is the preferred lane going through (turns) one and two on the restarts.” Do you feel confident heading to Michigan? “Michigan is always a weird place for me because, in my mind, I feel like I run well there. I won a Truck race there years ago and, from that point forward, I just always loved going to Michigan. My wife’s family is from Michigan, so I go to Michigan with such a great attitude. I felt like in our first race there last year we had a lot of speed. I felt we had a top-five car there at Michigan and didn’t execute and things didn’t go our way with the restarts and I didn’t get the result. I’m excited about going back. Going to Michigan, there’s always a lot of pride for the manufacturers. I’d love to go there and keep the trophy in Ford’s backyard.” TSC PR