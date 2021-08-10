Brother & Sister Raise $240,000 for Cancer Research, Offered Exclusive NASCAR Trip, Wine & Watches

"Our family has been supporting the fight to end cancer for over 20 years and the V Foundation for Cancer Research has been at the center of our support. With our mother in remission herself for just less than 30 days, working with Justin and the Trackhouse team to put together this incredible one-of-a-kind auction lot was not only a great use of our resources to raise much-needed research funds but was also a deeply personal collaboration,” said Amy Dornbusch, Proprietress of Gemstone Vineyard and V Foundation Wine Celebration board member.

“It is our hope that we can continue to share our wines with those who are passionate about fighting to end the fight against cancer, something all of humanity is connected to in one way or another."

The two winning bids will receive a VIP trip to Daytona International Speedway where Marks’s drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain will race in the 2022 Daytona 500 - NASCAR’s season-opening and most prestigious race. The winners will have their names on each of the cars and receive exclusive access to the garage and pits during the race and meet both drivers as well team co-owner Pitbull.

In addition, each winner will receive three liters of Gemstone Alluvial Selection Custom-Etched with Daytona 500 and signed by the race team. Winners will return home with "his and hers" Bell & Ross watches provided by Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry.

“Amy and I are very fortunate to work in professions we are passionate about and as a family we are passionate about finding a cure for cancer,” said Marks. “In the V Foundation Wine Celebration, we have been able to marry those professional and personal passions into something really good for the world that I hope takes us one step closer to finding a cure someday.”

The 2021 Wine Celebration weekend was hosted by Duke University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, V Foundation Board Member and ESPN “SportsCenter” Anchor Sage Steele, ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas and featured CNN Commentator Paul Begala as a guest speaker.