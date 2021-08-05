The Cowboy Channel to Sponsor Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon at Watkins Glen International

Richard Childress Racing announced today that The Cowboy Channel, the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Dillon will drive the No. 3 The Cowboy Channel Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in The Go Bowling at the Glen.

Headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel features content focused on ProRodeo, bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, and other western sports genres, along with western fashion and music. The programming lineup also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from major western events showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented PRCA cowboys and cowgirls and is home of the National Finals Rodeo in December.

“I grew up watching old Western movies, spending Christmas at my grandfather’s place in Montana, and overall embracing the western lifestyle so it’s really special to be able to unite two important interests of mine by featuring The Cowboy Channel on the No. 3 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International,” said Dillon, a two-time NASCAR Champion and the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion. “We even have John Wayne riding along with me this weekend on the car – one of my heroes. I hope that the race allows NASCAR fans to learn about The Cowboy Channel and subscribe to The Cowboy Channel + if they aren’t already.”

The Cowboy Channel enjoys distribution into 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. In addition, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com , DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package.

The Go Bowling at the Glen airs live on NBC Sports Network at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, August 8 th .

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and thecowboychannel.com