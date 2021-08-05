Menards/Moen Team Back to Work After Two-Week Break

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Moen team are headed to Watkins Glen International hoping to pick up where they left off when NASCAR took a two-week break so broadcast partner NBC could focus on the Tokyo Olympics.



In their most recent run, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto and the team finished 11th, their third-straight finish of 11th or better. That came after finishes of ninth at Atlanta Motor Speedway and 10th at Road America.



The Road America result – and the layout at the Glen - have DiBenedetto optimistic heading into Sunday’s 200.5-mile race on the fast, 11-turn Watkins Glen course.



“The Glen is fun,” he said. “It’s way different than any other road course since it’s so high speed.



“After our speed we had at Road America I’m way more encouraged to go to Watkins Glen.”



DiBenedetto said he and the Menards/Moen team have been putting in extra effort on their road course cars as the elite Cup Series is running seven road course races this season.



“We have been working hard on the road courses,” he said. “And we have a lot of good momentum on our side.” DiBenedetto said.



There will be no qualifying or pre-race practice at Watkins Glen, and DiBenedetto will line up 14th for the start. The line-up is set by a metric based on performances in the most recent race.



Sunday’s 90-lap Go Bowling at the Glen is set to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on NBCSN. Stage breaks will come at Laps 20 and 40.

WBR PR