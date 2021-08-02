Shell Stations Across the U.S. Launch "The Giving Pump" To Offer Consumers the Opportunity to Use Their Fill-Up for Good

Shell Oil Company (Shell) has launched “The Giving Pump” at stations across the U.S. as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Starting today and running through Sept. 30, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at select Shell stations will support local children’s charities.

“The Giving Pump” at participating stations will be specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support a range of children’s focused nonprofits, including schools, literacy programs, hospitals, youth food pantries and more. More than 2,900 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this two-month initiative. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.

“Shell is excited to help local communities all over the U.S. with this initiative and we encourage our customers to choose ‘The Giving Pump’ on their next fill up to help us fuel the future of your local community,” said Shannon Bryan, Manager of Brand and Communications for Shell Retail US.

Since launching Force For Good, Shell has highlighted the impact Shell wholesalers have in the communities in which they operate in, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. Shell wholesalers have continued to be a Force For Good in local communities through initiatives like raising $1.1 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising $4.3 million for Boys and Girls Club of Kennewick and more.

Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.

Shell PR