Veteran Reporter Josh Sims Joins FOX Sports

FOX Sports has hired veteran sports reporter Josh Sims, it was announced today on NASCAR RACE HUB.

Sims will serve as the newest FOX NASCAR reporter, debuting on NASCAR RACEDAY on Sunday, July 18 (12:30 PM ET on FS1), in a sit-down interview with former NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. Logano scored his first-career series win in 2009 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his home track and site of this weekend’s race.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the FOX NASCAR team,” Sims said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time covering NASCAR at WJZY in Charlotte, and I’m thankful to continue storytelling in the sport with such a great team.”

Sims comes to FOX Sports from WJZY, the FOX affiliate in Charlotte, where he served as a sports anchor/reporter for six years (2015-2021). Prior to covering NASCAR, NFL, NBA and multiple other sports for WJZY, Sims worked for nearly three years at WTEN (FOX/ABC) in Albany, N.Y., as a sports anchor/reporter following a successful year as a general assignment reporter for NBC40 outside Atlantic City, N.J.

“Josh is a rising star and has earned a great deal of respect, not only among our FOX NASCAR team but within the NASCAR industry as a whole,” said Lindsey Mandia, FOX Sports Vice President, Production. “We expect him to have an immediate impact on our shows and are thrilled to have him on board.”

Raised in East Brunswick, N.J., Sims graduated from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree in Communications, after which he earned a master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University.

For more information on FOX NASCAR, please visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

Fox Sports PR