RCR Post Race Report - Atlanta 400

"The No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was a handful today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up and stuck with it. We started the race way too tight and struggled with the handling for most of the race. Despite the challenges, we earned stage points in Stage 2 before losing most of our track position pitting for lengthy adjustments to help the tight-handling condition on our No. 3 Chevy. That adjustment really helped, but we had to climb our way forward from 20th. We kept digging and ultimately finished 12th. I know we learned a lot today, and I am proud of this team for never giving up. I wish we could have made it to Victory Lane for AstraZeneca, but I’m excited to go to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next week and try it again.”
-Austin Dillon