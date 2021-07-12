RCR Post Race Report - Atlanta 400

“Our No. 8 Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE handled really well today and had a ton of speed right from the start. I was able to get up into the top-five early and stayed there for most of the race. Our car was a bit tight almost all day long, but the team was able to help counter that with air pressure adjustments throughout our pit stops. It felt like handling faded a little bit towards the end of the day, but I was able to switch up my lines and keep our speed for the most part, which was good. Racing in the Cup Series is just so tough. Everyone in this series is so smart and immediately picks up on anything someone does differently, so you’re constantly having to find new grooves and lanes during the race to stay up front. While I wish we could have finished top-five, races like today are a testament to all the hard work the men and women of RCR and ECR put in at the shop every day, and this result is just another step in the right direction for our team. I know we can make the Playoffs, we just have to continue to push.”

-Tyler Reddick