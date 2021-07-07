Garrett Smithley to Signs Seed Token as Primary at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Garrett Smithley signs SEED Token as the primary sponsor on his No. 53 Rick Ware Racing entry for Sunday's Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Smithley, a Pennsylvania native, runs part-time for the Rick Ware Racing organization. Running Legend cars at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the beginning of his motorsports career, Smithley is very familiar with the 1.5 mile track in Hampton, GA.



“I’m super excited about partnering with SEED." commented Smithley. "I met Chris through a mutual friend and instantly hit it off. It’s pretty crazy what he and his team have been able to accomplish, and definitely excited about bringing the crypto world to NASCAR.”



SEED is a platform used by businesses to access funding in real time. It allows for direct flow of data and communication from funders to business, eliminating 3rd parties. SEED captures the financial activity of each merchant in real time. This allows underwriters the advantage and convenience to work without any delay to provide funding approvals with complete accuracy.



SEED Token owner said, "The SEED Token team is excited about the opportunity to work with a staple in the NASCAR scene. Garrett Smithley and his racing team have been working tirelessly to not only win his race in Atlanta but wrap his car is the most fantastic Seed Logos you have ever seen! This upcoming race July 11th will surpass any other attempt that Defi Space has made to break into the main stream. We believe with millions watching at home and close to 100k on race day in person, Seed Will be the talk of the town. As always we appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to tapping into a new audience that will surely give The Seed Token the notoriety it deserves. God bless you all! #ShakeandBake #SeedArmy #SeedStrong"





The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart will air on Sunday July 11, 2021 on NBCSN at 3:30pm ET. For more information about Garrett Smithley, r sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.garrettsmithleyracing.com. For more information on SEED visit www.theseedtoken.com, and follow on Twitter @theseedtoken1.

RWR PR