Georgia Peanut Commission Returns with Alfredo for Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Georgia Peanut Commission will return to support Anthony Alfredo and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Commission returns after running their colors with Alfredo earlier this year at the same track.

The Georgia Peanut Commission will also make a second donation to Canine Assistants, a non-profit organization, dedicated to educating people and dogs so they may enhance the lives of one another. Canine Assistants will receive 1,440 sixteen-ounce jars of creamy peanut butter with Alfredo helping to make the donation this Friday.

“It’s awesome to have the Georgia Peanut Commission back on the car this weekend,” said Alfredo. “I really enjoyed helping to make their donation to Canine Assistants earlier this year and I’m looking forward to helping make another donation this week. I also want to continue to help promote the Georgia Peanut Commission, as the Georgia farmers do so much to help better our lives.”

The Georgia Peanut Commission conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. Funding is derived from a $2 per ton assessment on all producers. Peanuts are a $2.2 billion industry in Georgia and a vital part of the economy. Facts about the peanut industry in Georgia include:

Georgia farmers produced 53% of the United States’ peanuts in 2020 – more than 1.64 million tons

Georgia farmers harvested 800,000 acres, yielding an average of 4,100 pounds per acre

Georgia farmers planted peanuts in 76 counties in Georgia

Georgia has approximately 4,500 peanut farmers

Georgia peanuts accounted for 25.5% of the state’s row and forage crops income

Peanuts are Georgia’s Official State Crop

“The Atlanta Motor Speedway, Front Row Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo help us spread the message of the work we do,” said Joe Boddiford, Promotion Committee chairman for the Georgia Peanut Commission. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Anthony and the Front Row Motorsports team this weekend and will be cheering them on the track and supporting our community with our donation to Canine Assistants.”

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised live on NBCSN.