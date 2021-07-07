Suárez Hopes for Same Show of Speed At Atlanta Top-Five Before Late Speeding Penalty in March

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez gets a second shot at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series holds a 400-mile race on the 1.5-mile oval.

It marks the second time the Cup Series has raced at Atlanta in 2021. Suárez finished 17th on March 21, but that isn’t indicative of how fast his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet was that afternoon.

A pit road speeding penalty while running fifth in the race's closing laps kept the No. 99 from battling for the victory.