Chase Elliott Joins Camping World SRX Series at Nashville

Chase Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway. He will join his father, Bill Elliott, in the race that will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ Premium.

Chase won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship and Bill won the 1988 Cup Series title. They are just the third father-son combo to win Cup Series championships, joining the Pettys (Lee: 1954, 1958, 1959 and Richard: 1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1979) and the Jarretts (Ned: 1961, 1965 and Dale: 1999).

“Racing is such a big part of our lives and I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad in the SRX race at Nashville,” Chase said. “We’ve been together at racetracks hundreds of times and only once before have we competed on the same track together. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The lone time Chase and Bill competed together on the same track was on Oct. 20, 2013 in the Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. Chase won and Bill finished fourth.

Both Elliotts have experience at Nashville. Chase raced at the half-mile speedway countless times in a Super Late Model, winning the prestigious All American 400 in 2013. Bill competed in seven Cup Series races at the track with a best finish of fifth in the 1983 Marty Robbins 420.

“My experience at Nashville is pretty dusty, so I might have to lean on Chase to give me some pointers from his time there in a Late Model,” Bill said. “It could be a bit of a role reversal with him teaching me.

“But it truly is a wonderful opportunity to be able to race with my son at Nashville. Obviously, I’m incredibly proud of all that he’s accomplished. For years, he watched me and now I’m watching him. But for one night in Nashville, we’ll both have the same viewpoint.”

The Camping World SRX Series races at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway this Saturday night before it caps its inaugural season at Nashville. Bill is one of the 10 regular drivers making up the 12-driver field in all six Camping World SRX Series races.

“Bill and I worked together for five years at Evernham Motorsports and Chase was always around during that time,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of the Camping World SRX Series. “Bill was instrumental in helping get our race team established and competitive, and Chase saw his dad’s work effort firsthand. It’s an understatement to say how cool it’s been to see Chase grow up and become such a great racer. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree.”

Bill raced for Evernham from 2001 through 2005 and the duo won four races together, including the 2002 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

