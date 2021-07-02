Cody Ware to Compete in the Trans Am Championship Race at Road America

Cody Ware will pilot the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) TA1 No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette in partnership with Ave Motorsports. Round 6 of the Trams Am Championship Presented by Pirelli will take place at Road America July 1-4 with race day being July 4th at 8am CST.



Cody Ware will make his first Trans Am start of the season this weekend at Road America. After making his NTT Indy Car Series debut at Road America finishing 19th, Cody will be looking to make more laps at the track in preparation for the NASCAR Cup Series event later in the day. In addition to his time in the NASCAR Cup and the Xfinity Series this season, Ware finished fourth in the LMP2 Class at the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year. The 25-year-old driver has a diverse racing pedigree, taking home rookie of the year honors in the 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series and claiming the 2019/2020 LMP2 Asian Le Mans Championship.



“I am super pumped to make my Trans Am debut this year with an already busy weekend. It is always good to get more laps at a track that I have not had too much experience at before. Driving the Indy car here a few weeks ago definitely helps with relearning the track. I think it will give me some great information for my Xfinity and Cup cars” commented Cody.



“We cannot thank Ave Motorsports enough for partnering with us for the Road America Weekend. After driving here a few weeks ago in the NTT Indycar series, it is always nice to get Cody more seat time at a track that is new to the NASCAR circuit. Once again thank you to Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) for coming on board to sponsor the car this weekend. We continue to try and expand our presence in the motorsports world by competing in different disciplines around the globe” said Rick Ware.



Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT). A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.



Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



Round 6 of the Trams Am Championship Presented by Pirelli will take place at Road America Sunday July 4 at 8am CST on www.GoTransAm.com . For more information about Rick Ware Racing, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

