Every so often, momentous shifts happen in auto racing that redefine the sport as a whole. Today is no exception!

Founder Justin Marks announced today that his Nashville-based Trackhouse Entertainment Group has purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation.

The transfer of all of CGR’s NASCAR assets to Trackhouse Racing will be completed immediately following the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 7, 2021. Trackhouse Racing will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries in 2022.

"This is a landmark moment for Trackhouse Racing," stated Marks. "It is humbling to know we have secured our position in NASCAR for the next decade. These are never decisions made without a lot of thorough consideration and deep reflection by both parties. This process took several weeks and I want to thank Chip for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey. Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry. It is truly an honor that we can build from that foundation. This acquisition provides Trackhouse a platform for years to come, enabling us to field multiple teams, elevate our on-track performance, deliver great value for our sponsors and partners, build lasting community impact programs and continue to grow our brand beyond the sports conversation."

Daniel Suárez, the current driver of Trackhouse Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, will continue with the organization. The second driver will be named at a later date.

Trackhouse Racing, a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, was founded in 2020 by Justin Marks, who established the company’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. In October of 2020, Trackhouse announced it would field the No. 99 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Daniel Suárez. Trackhouse Racing formed an Operational Alliance with legendary Richard Childress Racing and the team operates out of Welcome, North Carolina. In January of 2021, Trackhouse announced Armando Christian Perez (a.k.a. Pitbull) as a co-owner and transcendent ambassador.

“I think this is a great day for NASCAR as it seems like there are so many people that are wanting to get into the sport as owners – Michael Jordan, Pitbull, Denny and plenty of others," Ganassi added. "They are bringing new perspective, vision and insight which is great for the sport. NASCAR has been building momentum over the last few years and I am confident that it will continue to do so. Also, I can honestly say that my NASCAR team was not for sale. Justin simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision. As everyone knows, I care deeply for my employees so selling to someone like Justin, who is part of the CGR family, made the reality of selling much easier. He knows our organization and the people. That gives me comfort. Everyone needs to know that I am still completely dedicated to the motorsports industry and will continue to run my other teams in INDYCAR, IMSA and Extreme E with the same enthusiasm that I always have."

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for nearly 40 years beginning with his qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 in 1982. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, one in IMSA and another in Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 19 championships and more than 230 victories including four in 2021. His win total also includes four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.