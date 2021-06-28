RCR Post Race Report - Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

“We headed into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway ready to go to work and grind it out in the No. 3 Workrise Chevy, and that’s exactly what we did. We finished 13th, and I really think our Chevy was a little better than that. We tried something strategy-wise in Stage 2 and got a little bit behind. We ended up running out of fuel and going from 10th to 29th on the last lap of Stage 2, but we had a decent recovery. It would have been nice if we could have finished 10th in that stage to set us up for the end of the race, but considering everything we’ve been through, we did great. We were just a little bit too tight at the end of the race. Pocono Raceway is a tough place. You really have to have your stuff together and make no mistakes. I’m excited to get to Road America next week and continue this momentum.”

-Austin Dillon