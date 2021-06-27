Early Race Spin Spoils Newman’s Afternoon at Pocono

Ryan Newman worked his way inside the top-15 within the first 50 laps of Saturday afternoon’s race from Pocono Raceway, but spun out at lap 52 in what resulted in extensive damage to his Wyndham Rewards Ford, forcing the team to a 37th Place finish.

After rolling off the grid 19th, Newman finished the opening 25-lap segment in 21st, a sequence in which he stayed out after a pair of early pit stops to help manage the balance on his Wyndham Rewards Ford. He fired off 10th for stage two at lap 29, as track position proved to be key throughout the afternoon.

The 2003 Pocono winner was running 14th – a series in which he maintained the top-15 position for 20-plus laps – when he spun out and backed his No. 6 machine into the outside wall. The team immediately went to work on the left side and rear, but due to the incident Newman lost multiple laps to the leaders. Ultimately the damage was too severe, ending his day early.

With the second race of the doubleheader set for Sunday afternoon, the team will now switch to the backup car, as Newman will roll off tomorrow in the fresh Guaranteed Rate Ford from the rear of the grid.

That race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN, and can also be heard on SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR