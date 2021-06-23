HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Pocono Advance

● This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway is a hometown race for primary sponsor HighPoint.com. The leading IT infrastructure and solutions company is based just 90 minutes east of the 2.5-mile triangle in Sparta, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1996 and serves markets in the Tri-State region and southeastern United States, with a presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and overseas in London. ● HighPoint.com will share the home stage spotlight with Cisco as they celebrate the debut of the latest generation of Webex by Cisco. The two will share paint on the No. 14 Ford Mustang at Pocono honoring a longstanding partnership between the two companies. When HighPoint.com President and CEO Mike Mendiburu founded the company 25 years ago, Cisco was one of the first companies he set out to partner with. Cisco has always been a leader in collaboration, and its tools give HighPoint the opportunity to provide transformative solutions that make a real difference for its customers. ● Webex by Cisco is the leading enterprise solution for meetings, messaging, and events in the cloud and is designed for teams of all sizes. Trusted by more than 85 percent of Fortune 500 companies, Webex by Cisco powers a new way of collaborating that’s centered around the work people do, not where they do it – whether it’s in the office, at home, or anywhere in between. ● The Pocono doubleheader follows one of the more impressive runs of the season for the No. 14 team after what looked to be a potential top-five finish in last weekend’s Inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway. Briscoe ran solidly in the top-15 before the team made a call to gain track position, placing him in the lead on lap 177. Briscoe led five laps and was on track for a new career-best finish before a brake issue took him out of contention with less than 75 laps to go. ● Briscoe will have a chance to score his first Cup Series win on Saturday and Sunday, but he already has one Sunday win at Pocono after overcoming a mountain of adversity to be the first to cross the finish line in last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Tricky Triangle. The Mitchell, Indiana, native overcame a pit-road speeding penalty, a near-miss in a multicar accident and a late-race spin while leading to notch a total of 24 laps led en route to his fourth win of 2020 and the first home-track win for HighPoint.com. ● And that wasn’t Briscoe’s first time visiting Pocono’s victory lane. On July 29, 2016, Briscoe won the ARCA Racing Series event to cap a string of four consecutive victories. He led all but nine of the race’s 60 laps in a dominating performance that was emblematic of his season. Briscoe drove to two more victories that year to take the ARCA championship by an impressive 535 points. ● In his three Pocono starts outside of the Xfinity Series, Briscoe finished among the top-10 every time. He finished 10th in the June 2016 ARCA race and ninth in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. ● Briscoe sits 26th in the driver championship after 17 races and leads the Rookie of the Year standings by 94 points over Anthony Alfredo.