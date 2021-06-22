Front Row Motorsports Announces New Partnership with Horizon Hobby. McDowell Sponsorship Sold for Season

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced its latest partner to its No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series program and Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. Horizon Hobby joins the organization this weekend at the Pocono Raceway in what begins a three-race partnership that also includes the race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The ARRMA® brand will adorn the No. 34 Ford Mustang for both events this Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania.



Horizon Hobby joins Love’s Travel Stops, Speedco, Fr8 Auctions, CarParts.com, Revolve Finance Online Banking and SpeedyCash.com to complete the season primary partnerships as McDowell prepares for the NASCAR Playoff this fall.



“This has been a great season for everyone at Front Row Motorsports and what we’re hoping to continue to build,” said McDowell. ‘We now have the final piece of the puzzle with Horizon Hobby, a great new partner for our team, to help us make our summer push before the NASCAR Playoffs.”



“Horizon Hobby is a leader and the best when it comes to RC products,” continued McDowell. “They are about innovation, speed, and the best quality for their consumers. Their philosophy is no different than building a race program. It’s a great fit and you can’t beat the fun you have with their large variety of products. I’m looking forward to them joining our program.”



McDowell will quickly become an integral spokesperson for Horizon Hobby and will highlight their products on social and digital media videos throughout the remainder of the season.



“We are ecstatic to partner with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell this season,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “We know many of our customers enjoy the thrill of speed in many shapes and forms. Michael can reach of a lot of new fans who may be ready to try our products and we’re excited to see him use our products the rest of the year.”



The No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend takes its inspiration from the ARRMA brand 1/7 FELONY 6S BLX Street Bash All-Road Muscle Car RTR that reaches speeds in access of 80 miles per hour. The black base and red accents are highlighted on the No. 34 Ford Mustang.



“The ARRMA brand is defined by speed,” said Jason Dearden, Founder, ARRMA. “We’re honored to join with Horizon Hobby to support Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell at the Pocono doubleheader. We can’t wait to see the car on the track.”



For more information about Horizon Hobby and ARRMA, visit www.horizonhobby.com/arrma/



FRM PR