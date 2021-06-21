Kyle Larson Captures the Eighth NCS Win of 2021 for Camaro ZL1 1LE

Kyle Larson’s remarkable win streak continues by driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) inaugural visit to Nashville Superspeedway in the Ally 400. In dominating fashion, Larson led 264 of the 300-lap race on the 1.33 concrete oval to capture his third-consecutive points-paying in NASCAR’s premier series. The feat was the Chevrolet driver’s 10th NCS career-victory and fourth of the regular season. In addition, Larson won the annual invitational NASCAR All-Star race in Texas last weekend.

Larson’s victory marks the eighth win for the Camaro ZL1 1LE on the 2021 NCS season and 803rd all-time victory for Chevrolet in NASCAR’s premier division. The Bowtie Brand has now made its way to NCS victory lane for the fifth-consecutive points-paying event, which Chevrolet last accomplished in the 2014 season. The 28-year old’s feat gave Rick Hendrick and the Hendrick Motorsports organization its 271 st all-time victory in the sport.

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1 1LE for Chip Ganassi Racing, posted his career-best finish in his NASCAR Cup Series career with a runner-up finish. Chastain has recorded two top-five’s and three top-10’s in the last four races. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, took the checkered flag in third to give Chevrolet a 1-2-3 finish.

Additionally, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., aboard the No. 47 Kroger/Nature Valley Camaro ZL1 1LE, Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1 1LE, and Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE finished sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, giving Team Chevy six of the top-8 in the final order.

Aric Almirola (Ford) finished fourth and Kevin Harvick (Ford) rounded out the top-five in the 300-lap event at Nashville Superspeedway.