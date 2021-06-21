Daniel Suárez Nashville Superspeedway Race Report

Daniel Suárez Nashville Superspeedway Race Report NK Photography Photo
  • Daniel Suárez finished seventh in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
  • The finish moved Suárez to 21st in the season standings after 17 races.
  • Suárez qualified 22nd Sunday morning.
  • Suárez started well and finished fourth in Stage 1.
  • He would have earned bonus points in Stage 2, but the No. 99 team chose to pit and better position Suárez for later in the race.
  • Suárez dropped from 10th to mid-pack when Crew Chief Travis Mack pitted him with about 70 laps remaining in the race.
  • The strategy proved correct as Suárez used a fast car to drive to seventh in the final laps while few drivers were forced to pit for fuel.
  • It was the third top-10 and second-best finish of the season for the Trackhouse team.
  • Sunday marked the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville in 37 years.
  • Tootsie's Orchid Cafe served as the primary sponsor in Nashville. The Trackhouse team unveiled the Chevrolet on Lower Broadway on Thursday.
  • Suárez sported a special Tootsie's uniform with cowboy boots embroidered on the suit.
  • The NASCAR Cup Series return to action Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27 for a doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. NBCSN will televise Saturday's race at 3 p.m. and Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
 

Daniel Suárez on his seventh-place finish Sunday in Nashville:

"What a great way to end the week in Nashville for all the Tootsie's folks and everyone who came out to support us this. We had a lot of fun and had a good run today. We got a little bit tight at the end and that kept us from finishing even better. (Crew Chief) Travis (Mack) made some great calls today and the pit crew was excellent. This is another step for us. We will keep working hard and getting better and better. We won't be satisfied until we are standing in victory lane."

Third top-10 of 2021:

“It was good. The car was good enough to finish right there in the top-10. I don’t know what it was, but in the last couple of runs, we lost some grip in the front. I don’t know if it was the race track, or what; but the guys did a very good job of making adjustments. The car was fast; we showed that a couple of times. We’ve just got to continue.”

 

