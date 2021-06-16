Roush Fenway Recognized by Hermes Creative Awards for Outstanding Marketing Efforts in Seven Categories

Roush Fenway Racing has been recognized for outstanding achievement by the prestigious Hermes Creative Awards, taking home four Platinum and two Gold Awards along with one Honorable Mention for its marketing efforts over the past year. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence in concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media while promoting the philanthropic power of marketing and communication.

The team garnered a trio of awards for its creative marketing efforts designed to overcome pandemic induced obstacles. The fan-facing Roush Madness platform in March 2020 won Platinum in the Social Media Campaign category. The robust Virtual Hospitality Partner program that the team implemented with partners earned a pair of Gold Awards, one for the 2020 efforts in the Pandemic Response category and another for the virtual Daytona Live event for the 2021 Daytona 500 in the Virtual Event category.

“We are very proud of the efforts of our team over the last year,” said Roush Fenway Racing vice president of marketing operations and communicaitons Kevin Woods. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and our team’s ability to adapt and develop innovative platforms for our partners has been extremely rewarding. We also appreciate the trust from our partners to allow us to continue pushing the envelope in promoting their brands and developing engaging marketing solutions.”

In addition, the team received Platinum Award recognition in two categories for its work with team partner Castrol. The campaign promoting the Garage Life platform with driver Ryan Newman during the early weeks of the Covid-19 shutdown won in the Social Content Campaign category, while the Driving for Change program to promote the team’s carbon neutral mission won in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

The team also received Platinum Award recognition for the unveil of the Kohler Generators partnership, with the program launch winning in the Strategic Communication/Marketing Plan category.

Finally, the team’s expanded prerace video productions took home an Honorable Mention in the Interactive Sports Video category.

Roush Fenway Racing has also won a total of 26 MarCom Platinum Awards since 2011, when it took home its first Platinum for the famed ‘Ricky vs. Trevor’ campaign. In addition, Roush Fenway has also taken home top honors from the PR News Platinum Awards, NASCAR Marketing and Communications Awards and Social Media Icon Awards.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and awards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There are expected to be about 6,000 entries from throughout the United States and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2021 competition.

Being a Platinum or Gold Winner is a tremendous achievement symbolized by the intricately detailed Hermes Platinum and Gold awards. The name Hermes (Greek messenger) and the idea for the award were chosen to represent our roles as the messengers and creators of marketing and communication materials and programs.

RFR PR