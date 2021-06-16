Spire Motorsports Partners with Pryor & Lee for Ally 400

As the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) returns to the Music City for the first time in almost four decades, it’s no surprise that country music will play a central role when the series makes its inaugural visit to Nashville Superspeedway in nearby Lebanon, Tenn.



Spire Motorsports announced today that Black River Entertainment recording artists Pryor & Lee will be showcased as the primary sponsor aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s Ally 400.



“Three of our favorite things are coming together this Sunday; NASCAR, Nashville, and country music,” said Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee. “We can’t wait to be trackside cheering Cory LaJoie’s No. 7 Pryor & Lee car on for the win!”



The country duo will also perform a pop-up show Thursday (6/17) at 8 p.m. CT in the heart of Downtown Nashville at Ole Red (300 Broadway).



Last weekend, Lajoie tested his mettle at Texas Motor Speedway when the Lone Star State hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time. LaJoie raced in or near the top five for portions of the NASCAR All-Star Open, but ultimately faded to 10th in the three-segment, 50-lap qualifying race. While only four drivers transferred from the All-Star Open to the feature event, LaJoie was pleased with how his Chevrolet Camaro raced at the ultra-fast Texas tri-oval.



LaJoie is currently 29th in the NCS point standings, but the Concord, N.C., native is in close quarters with several drivers who compete for some of the most well-heeled teams in the sport.



“I’m a giant country music fan, so I’m really pumped to have Pryor & Lee on our Spire Chevy Camaro this weekend in Nashville,” commented LaJoie. “It’s obvious they have a passion for sharing their music through a grass roots, ‘pounding the pavement’ effort, so I can definitely relate to that in my racing career.



“It’ll be my first time at Nashville, so I’ll have to learn the track quick and get the car dialed in during practice.”



The Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on NBCSN Sunday, June 20 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 17th of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR