Harvick Finishes 15th in All-Star Race

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 3 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 4 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 5 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-15):

● Kevin Harvick started eighth and finished 11th.

● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang raced into the top-10 before a caution on the opening lap.

● Harvick raced in and around the top-10 throughout the stage. He radioed to crew chief Rodney Childers that his car was loose in traffic.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 16-30):

● After an inversion of the top-12 drivers, Harvick started second and finished 16th.

● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang got tight during the restart and, with no help from behind, Harvick lost momentum and fell to 15th place.

● Harvick continued to note tight-handling conditions during the first four laps of the stage.

● The No. 4 team pitted at the end of the stage for four tires, fuel and adjustments.

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 31-45):

● Due to a full-field invert, Harvick started sixth and finished 15th.

● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang driver held his place inside the top-10 throughout the stage.

● Harvick pitted at the end of the stage for chassis adjustments and fuel.

● The No. 4 team just missed the position to start the next stage on the pole position after the random draw inverted the top-nine cars.

Stage 4 Recap (Laps 46-60):

● Harvick started 10th and finished 16th.

● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang was extremely loose four laps into the stage.

● Harvick continued to lose momentum due to handling issues and fell outside the top-15.

Stage 5 Recap (Laps 61-90):

● Harvick started 17th and finished 15th.

● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang made a green-flag pit stop on the opening lap of the stage. All cars were required to make a green-flag pit stop within the stage’s first 20 laps.

● When green-flag pit stops cycled through, Harvick was ninth.

● The caution was thrown on lap 79 due to a spin by the No. 42 car. The No. 4 team opted not to pit during the caution period.

● On the restart, Harvick was caught in the middle lane and lost momentum, demoting him to 15th.

● The team pitted at the end of the stage for four tires, fuel and adjustments.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 91-100):

● Harvick started 15th and finished 15th.

● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang driver drove hard in the opening laps, but handling issues continued to mire his day and he dropped to 19th.

● Despite challenges with the car’s handling, Harvick was able to race his way back up to 15th when the checkered flag waved.

Notes:

● Harvick has made an appearance in every single NASCAR All-Star Race during his 21-year career, the most of any driver eligible for this year’s All-Star Race.

● Kyle Larson won the All-Star Race with a .206 of a second margin of victory over runner-up Brad Keselowski.

● The All-Star Race featured 11 lead changes among eight different drivers. Twenty-one drivers comprised the field.

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, June 20 with the inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The race gets underway at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

