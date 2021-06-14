RCR Post Race Report - NASCAR All-Star Race

Monday, Jun 14 22
RCR Post Race Report - NASCAR All-Star Race NK Photography Photo
Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet Team Vie For A Cool $1.1 Million in NASCAR All-Star Race
 
 
 
“It was great to see all of the fans at Texas Motor Speedway today, and all of the excitement and buildup for the All-Star Race. Man, what an opportunity to be able to race for $1.1 Million dollars in the No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet. It was a hot one out there tonight, which made Andy’s Frozen Custard a cool sponsor for the race. We started fifth and ran a strong race despite how slick the track was. We were lacking a lot of grip and just missing something, but this team never gave up. I got a little too aggressive during our timed pit stop and we ended up with a speeding penalty, which put us a lap down. I wish we could have gotten the Lucky Dog before the last round. It was hard to make up many positions in those last 10 laps. We’ll regroup and move onto Nashville Superspeedway next week.” 
 
-Austin Dillon
 
Tyler Reddick Races His Way into the NASCAR All-Star Race with the iCashautos / I Am Second Chevrolet Team 
 
 
 
“Man, that was one of the hottest races I’ve ever been part of, but we did what we initially came to do and that was to make the main show tonight to give it our all for the $1 million dollars. Our iCashautos / I Am Second Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was really loose in the Open, but I was able to keep it up front and win Stage 2 to advance to the All-Star race. We definitely fired off better for the All-Star race, but it was tough to tell which direction the car was leaning in once the shade started to come in. I felt like we teetered right on the edge of being too tight and too loose all night long, but the car seemed to change every single lap. We kept fighting though to try to make our car better all night long and made some progress. It was fun to be in the All-Star race for the first time in my career and race with no points on the line, but I’m ready to get back to the season and continue our momentum at Nashville next weekend.”
 
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

