FRM Texas SpeedyCash.com 220 and All-Star Race Preview

After winning the Daytona 500, Michael McDowell will now make his debut in the NASCAR All-Star race to cap off Sunday evening. The All-Star race will be a total of 100 laps consisting of six different rounds of various laps and formulas. It will be as entertaining for the drivers as it will be for the fans.

"Texas Motor Speedway has gone all out for their first All-Star race," said McDowell. "There is going to be entertainment in every round and something different, too. I don't know if you can explain it all, but it's set up to be fun for the fans and challenging for us.

"I'd like to say it will be fun for us too, but we're trying to win one million dollars. When you compete for a purse like that, fun kinda goes out the window. You're just there to compete like any other race and you want to win.

"But, I think we also look at the big picture, too. FRM has been in the All-Star race in the past and we just want to continue to be in this race. That means winning races each year. So, it's just a part of us continuing to build and be better.

"It's also cool for our partners. When Love's Travel Stops and Luber-finer come to the All-Star race on Sunday, and they'll have a lot of people there, it's cool for them to watch us as an All-Star team and the chance for us to win it all."

McDowell will start 11th in the All-Star race.