Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Texas All-Star Advance

The All-Star Race moves to Texas for the first time. It’s your first time competing in the Open to earn your spot and, as usual, there’s an interesting format to both races. What can we expect? “I’m interested to get to Texas and see what this is like. I think with this package we have a little less power than we normally have, and then there’s the format of the race, which I’m not quite sure anyone understands just yet. I’m excited to get there and see how it all goes and have a chance to be part of this. There have been a lot of those moments this year where it’s just cool as someone who grew up a fan to finally get to be a part of it. I think the new package is going to add a lot of entertainment, and the All-Star Race is always a fun event. Points or not, we’re all competitive and want to win when we’re on the track, so it’ll be a good show.” You’ve been one of the drivers in the top-10 of the fan vote over the last few weeks. Do you think you’ll need that, or can you race your way in? “It’s super cool to be in the top-five or top-10 for the fan vote as a rookie. I’m thankful for all the fans that have voted, but hopefully we can race our way in and don’t need to fall back on that. It’s certainly exciting and really encouraging as a rookie driver to have people that want to vote you in and think you’re likeable. I think the lineup for the Open is a random draw and you’re going to need a good starting spot to capitalize on those short segments. I’d like to race in. I think we’re capable of it if we can get a good starting spot and win a segment but, if the fan vote works out and that’s how we get in, I’d be good with that, too.” TSC PR