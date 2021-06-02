FRM Sonoma Preview: Ready to Return to California

It has been over a year since the NASCAR Cup Series has raced in the state of California. That will finally change this weekend when the series makes its return to the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday's 90-lap feature.

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops team head into the weekend with five top-10 finishes on their season and looking for more. McDowell is also looking to return to the top-15 in the driver point standings. He is only four points behind Christopher Bell for 15th.

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 38 MDS Transportation team are looking to give Alfredo experience at the technical road course. Alfredo will be making his first start on the track.

Sunday's race begins at 4:00 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on FS1.