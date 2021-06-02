FRM Sonoma Preview: Ready to Return to California

"It's great that we're finally able to come back to California and Sonoma," said McDowell. "It's just a great area, a great track with great fans. We've always had a great time with our partners from Love's Travel Stops and Speedco in the area and it's just something our sport has missed."
McDowell is not only looking forward to seeing the fans in California, but he's also looking to continue his best season of his career. The Love's Travel Stops driver has a best finish of 14th at the Sonoma Raceway, but is ready for a top-10.
"It's probably one of the tracks where I really want to get a top-10. I love road course racing and Sonoma is a really technical track. I just love that aspect and I feel that we'll have a good chance for a great finish."
Finally, McDowell is still positioning himself in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and wants to maximize points this weekend.
"This is a weekend where we can score stage points and have a good points day. It's more of a challenge for us to get points at some races, but this is a track where we can make that happen. I love the fight that we have and we're going to put up another strong effort this Sunday."