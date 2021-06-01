NCS ADVANCE: Scott Heckert Racing Sonoma in the No. 78

How do you prepare to compete on a track you’ve never been to before? “I’ve been to Sonoma and raced there before but only in a GT4 class car. To prepare, I do lots of Iracing. I have also watched the entire NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma from 2019 plus any on-board footage from 2019 that I can get my hands on.” The NASCAR Cup Series car will be the same package as the one you drove in February’s Daytona Road Course, how do you go into a situation where you know the track but the car not so much? “Yeah so the race at Sonoma will have the same package as the one I made my Cup debut in at the Daytona Road Course. Sonoma is a totally different track, but I have an idea of what it’s going to feel like. On lap one of the race at Sonoma, I’m gonna feel out the track but in NASCAR Cup Series race, where it’s highly competitive, I don’t have a lot of time to feel it out so I’ve got to be best prepared to go for it at lap one.” You’ve one Cup start and 10 NXS starts, why do you want to make more? “Everyone dreams of racing on Sundays. I enjoy driving these cars and helping BJ McLeod out. More importantly, I enjoy working with BJ in every rank of his team and all of the different cars that he owns. It is so fun to be apart of and I am really looking forward to this weekend. Live Fast Motorsports PR