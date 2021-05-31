Kyle Larson Takes the Win at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) annual Memorial Day weekend event brought Kyle Larson his second victory of the year when he powered his No. 5 MetroTech Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the 62nd Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In dominating fashion, Larson swept all three stage wins and led a race-high 327 laps en route to his eighth-career victory in 238 starts in NASCAR’s Premier Series.

The 28-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver’s trip to victory lane in one of NASCAR Cup Series’ crown jewel events gives Chevrolet its third consecutive win and sixth win overall on the season, bringing the Bowtie Brand’s all-time win record to 801 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The triumph gives Hendrick Motorsports its 21st win at the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval, the most of all active teams at the track.

It was a milestone victory for the Chevrolet team, as Larson’s triumph gives Hendrick Motorsports its record-breaking 269th all-time NASCAR Cup Series win. The feat tops Petty Enterprises’ NCS all-time win record and gives Car Owner, Rick Hendrick, and Hendrick Motorsports the prestigious title as the winningest team in NCS history, one of stock car racing’s greatest achievements.

“On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, congratulations to Kyle Larson, the No. 5 Camaro team and Hendrick Motorsports on this monumental victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “This milestone is a testament to the talent, hard work and dedication by everyone, past and present, that have contributed to Hendrick Motorsports’ success in becoming the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history. We are so proud of our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and that all 269 wins have been in a Chevrolet. We look forward to many more.”

Larson led a strong Team Chevy showing, with the Bowtie Brand capturing six of the Top-10 positions in the final running. The historic victory was celebrated by Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE, in second; William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 1LE, in fourth; and Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Patriotic Camaro ZL1 1LE, rounding out the Top-Five. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Camaro ZL1 1LE, finished sixth; and Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Alsco Uniform’s Camaro ZL1 1LE, crossed the line in ninth to give Chevrolet six of the Top-10 in the final running order of the 400-lap/600-mile event.

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend as the Series heads west to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 6, at 4 p.m. ET. Live coverage will air on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Team Chevy PR