Shell and Penske announce strategic collaboration to help drive decarbonization and sustainability across sectors

Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Penske Corporation (Penske) and Team Penske, building on more than a decade of working together, today announced a new strategic collaboration. Combining the expertise and relationships of the two companies, the collaboration will aim to offer customers a seamless and integrated solution to help address emissions across multiple touchpoints in their supply chains, from warehouse facilities, vehicle and fleet technologies to sustainable transportation routes, with the initial focus on the USA. With a shared passion for motorsports, Shell, and Team Penske, also aim to help to reduce the carbon footprint of the NTT IndyCar SERIES.

“Shell and Penske have a long history of working together across truck leasing, logistics, automotive retail and motorsports. I am proud of the work we have done together and excited to deepen our relationship,” said Huibert Vigeveno, Downstream Director of Shell. “Customers have many choices to make when navigating the challenges and opportunities of decarbonization. Our strategic collaboration will allow us to offer customers more options and integrated solutions for a smoother transition.”

“Over 10 years ago, Shell and Penske Corporation and Team Penske began a business to business, technical and motorsports collaboration. During that time, commercial enterprise has grown significantly between our organizations,” said Roger Penske, Chairman and CEO of Penske Corporation. “Now, by combining Shell’s energy solutions with Penske Logistics and technology expertise, the companies aim to help customers achieve their sustainability goals faster and at a lower cost.”

The strategic collaboration is built on a strong foundation where Shell and Penske have already achieved important results through working together in their own operations. Shell has helped to deliver energy savings at pilot Penske Automotive Group dealer sites and is providing fast chargers to help pilot fully electric heavy-duty trucks. Penske Logistics is delivering substantial optimization benefits in Shell’s lubricants supply chain through fourth-party logistics services.

Since acquiring Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January of 2020, Penske have made several upgrades to the facility that not only enhance the fan experience, but also help reduce the overall carbon footprint of the series. Pennzoil-Quaker State Company, a subsidiary of Shell Oil Company, and Penske aim to work together to help achieve the ambition, starting with reducing the carbon footprint of the race facility and working with the Council for Responsible Sport to certify events.

