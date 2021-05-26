Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Back Death Wish Coffee for Coca-Cola 600

Death Wish Coffee is brewing a return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend. Anthony Alfredo will pilot the No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Death Wish Coffee has been a partner of both FRM and Alfredo last season.

There is no better partner for Alfredo than being fueled by Death Wish Coffee for the 600-mile event. Alfredo will be making his first start in NASCAR’s most grueling race, but he knows how to be prepared.

“I’ve been training harder than ever this year for the longer races in the summer,” commented Alfredo. “I’ve been lifting, doing cardio and doing more high intensity workouts. But, drinking a cup of Death Wish Coffee, I’ll be ready to race all night. It’s the best partner to have when you need focus and speed for 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I’m glad that we have Death Wish Coffee on our side this Sunday.”