StarCom Racing And Mane 'N Tail Partner With DreamWorks Animation's New Film, Spirit Untamed

StarCom Racing and longtime sponsor Mane ‘n Tail are celebrating DreamWorks Animation’s new epic adventure, Spirit Untamed (in theaters June 4), about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse. Spirit Untamed and Mane ‘n Tail will showcase their brands on Quin Houff’s 00 Chevy for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX at 2:30PM ET on FS1.

And that’s not everything: Mane ‘n Tail, in collaboration with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has created Mane ‘n Tail / Spirit Untamed licensed hair care products.

Mane ‘n Tail created an incredible hair care set that includes: Mane ‘n Tail Spirit Untamed Shampoo, Conditioner and Detangler…all of which have been developed for kids and teens who love Spirit Untamed or those who may be discovering Spirit Untamed or Mane ‘n Tail for the first time. (Parents are asked to please resist the urge to take the products for themselves, but we’ll forgive you if you give into temptation.)

The products are designed to promote shinier, healthier-looking hair and all three products have the scent of delicious caramel apple. The packaging was designed with Spirit Untamed characters alongside their horses.. Mane ‘n Tail has the solutions for long flowing manes, for both you and your four-legged friends, and encourages everyone to, “Discover the ‘Spirit’ for Great hair!”

The fit with Mane ‘n Tail and Spirit Untamed was beyond perfect. Mane ‘n Tail embraces the uniqueness of all young equestrians and their horses. Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved franchise that began with the 2002 Oscar®-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron and includes an Emmy-winning TV series. The film celebrates friendship, family, self-discovery and bravery and the strong bonds that can form during life’s greatest adventures.

StarCom Racing PR