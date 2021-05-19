Outwest Express Rolls with Love’s Travel Stops and Daytona 500 Champion

Returning to Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Outwest Express, one of the top providers of transportation services in the southwest, will be the primary partner of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team during the inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Outwest Express will join their partner, Love’s Travel Stops on the car.



Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Outwest Express provides cost-effective and dependable transportation services, including 24-hour dispatch, expedited freight transit and company-owned tractors and trailers. Featuring performance-based engine monitoring systems and aerodynamic equipment designed to promote fuel efficiency, Outwest Express's top-of-the-line fleet is ready and well-equipped for all types of transportation situations. "We’re proud to partner with Love’s Travel Stops, Front Row Motorsports and the Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell, for what will be one of the most exciting races of the season. Love’s has been a valuable partner of ours and the stop of choice for our drivers on the road, so what better place to highlight our partnership than at The Circuit of The Americas,” said Zachary Chilson, VP of Outwest Express. “We’re excited to bring Outwest Express to Austin, and to a national audience this weekend on the No. 34 Ford Mustang. We’re all excited to watch Michael race.”



FRM and McDowell come into Austin for this inaugural event with the goal of another top-10 finish or more. McDowell and the team are hoping to break their best mark of top-10 finishes in a season and feel confident heading into the road course.



“I always feel good heading into a road course with my past experience,” said McDowell. “But our team is also much stronger the past two seasons, so it gives me more confidence that we can have a good day. “We’re coming off some not-so-great races, but we’ve circled COTA as a place where we can have a good finish. We just need to go out and execute.



“It’s great to have Outwest Express come back to the team and partner with Love’s again on the track. They’ve had a longstanding partnership on the highway, and this is a great way to continue it. Outwest Express is a Texas-based company and this is going to be a big race, a lot of fans, a lot of excitement. It’s cool to have them coming with us.”



FRM PR